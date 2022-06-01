Advertisement

Wednesday marks 11 year anniversary of June 1, 2011 tornado

Wednesday marks 11 years since the June 1, 2011 EF-3 tornado that ripped through western Massachusetts.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday marks 11 years since the June 1, 2011 EF-3 tornado that ripped through western Massachusetts.

In all, a total of six tornadoes were confirmed in the New England area on that day. The most destructive one was the EF-3 that stayed on the ground for an hour and ten minutes and traveled 39 miles - all the way from Westfield to Charlton.

An EF-3 tornado ripped through Western Massachusetts on June 1, 2011
An EF-3 tornado ripped through Western Massachusetts on June 1, 2011(Western Mass News)

That tornado crossed the Connecticut River and moved into the most densely populated area of Springfield just after 4:30 p.m. and caused almost $230 million in damage.

In observence of the day, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will hold a moment of silence and reflection on the steps of city hall Weednesday afternoon at 4:38 p.m. That’s the time the tornado made it’s way into Springfield. All are welcome to attend.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Magic show with Scotty Swan opens its curtains in Easthampton
Magic show with Scotty Swan opens its curtains in Easthampton
Dozens gather in Easthampton to protest mayor’s proposed education budget
Dozens gather in Easthampton to protest mayor’s proposed education budget
Magic show with Scotty Swan opens its curtains in Easthampton
Magic show with Scotty Swan opens its curtains in Easthampton
Dozens gather in Easthampton to protest proposed education budget
Dozens gather in Easthampton to protest proposed education budget
Congamond Lake treatment scheduled
Congamond Lake treatment scheduled