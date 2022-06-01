Wednesday marks 11 year anniversary of June 1, 2011 tornado

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday marks 11 years since the June 1, 2011 EF-3 tornado that ripped through western Massachusetts.

In all, a total of six tornadoes were confirmed in the New England area on that day. The most destructive one was the EF-3 that stayed on the ground for an hour and ten minutes and traveled 39 miles - all the way from Westfield to Charlton.

An EF-3 tornado ripped through Western Massachusetts on June 1, 2011 (Western Mass News)

That tornado crossed the Connecticut River and moved into the most densely populated area of Springfield just after 4:30 p.m. and caused almost $230 million in damage.

In observence of the day, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will hold a moment of silence and reflection on the steps of city hall Weednesday afternoon at 4:38 p.m. That’s the time the tornado made it’s way into Springfield. All are welcome to attend.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.