Advertisement

Agawam Fire Department installing free smoke detectors for residents

Smoke alarm
Smoke alarm(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Libby James
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -The Agawam Fire Department is teaming up with The American Red Cross to help Agawam residents get access to smoke detectors.

This campaign is to help the community with home fire preparedness and safety.

Those who sign up will be visited by Agawam Firefighters who will install new smoke detectors and Carbon Monoxide detectors free of charge.

To be eligible, participants must meet the following criteria:

· You must be a resident of Agawam or Feeding Hills

· You must own and reside in the residence

· Current Smoke detectors / CO detectors must be absent or greater than 10 years old

· You must allow Agawam Fire Department personnel into your home to install the free

detectors.

To participate, interested parties can sign up by visiting the Agawam Fire Department website (www.agawam.ma.us/fire) or by calling 413-786-0657 x2.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

If you’re looking for ways to cut expenses, checking with your insurance companies might pay off.
Insurance 're-rate' could help save you money
Our favorite crafter, Juliette Mooers, returned to Western Mass News to demonstrate how to make...
Fun paper spinner wands for the whole family
Springfield Thunderbirds goalie Charlie Lindgren
Lindgren back with Thunderbirds ahead of AHL Eastern Conference Finals
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey spoke at an event outside Smith and Wesson headquarters in Springfield on...
Markey, gun safety advocates call for changes on National Gun Violence Awareness Day
Our favorite crafter, Juliette Mooers, returned to Western Mass News to demonstrate how to make...
Fun paper spinner wands for the whole family