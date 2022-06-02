Agawam Fire Department installing free smoke detectors for residents

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -The Agawam Fire Department is teaming up with The American Red Cross to help Agawam residents get access to smoke detectors.

This campaign is to help the community with home fire preparedness and safety.

Those who sign up will be visited by Agawam Firefighters who will install new smoke detectors and Carbon Monoxide detectors free of charge.

To be eligible, participants must meet the following criteria:

· You must be a resident of Agawam or Feeding Hills

· You must own and reside in the residence

· Current Smoke detectors / CO detectors must be absent or greater than 10 years old

· You must allow Agawam Fire Department personnel into your home to install the free

detectors.

To participate, interested parties can sign up by visiting the Agawam Fire Department website (www.agawam.ma.us/fire) or by calling 413-786-0657 x2.

