Advertisement

Amusement park ride malfunction leaves people upside-down

The Aero 360 stopped working and left riders hanging upside-down at Kennywood in Pennsylvania on Monday. (Source: KDKA/Tina Talley/CNN)
By KDKA staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a nightmare come true.

The Aero 360 stopped working and left riders hanging upside-down on Monday.

Some people who are on the ride said they were traumatized by the incident.

One witness said they remember hearing riders screaming for help.

Kennywood’s general manager said in a statement that maintenance staff responded quickly brought the ride back to its designated rest position and safely evacuated the riders, but did not say how long the riders were stuck.

The park spokesman said the Aero 360 will remain closed while maintenance workers continue their review and try to figure out what needs to be addressed.

At this point, they do not know what caused the malfunction.

The spokesman said the park inspects every ride every operating day and the rides have to pass before they can open the lines.

Copyright 2022 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

If you’re looking for ways to cut expenses, checking with your insurance companies might pay off.
Insurance 're-rate' could help save you money
Our favorite crafter, Juliette Mooers, returned to Western Mass News to demonstrate how to make...
Fun paper spinner wands for the whole family
This year’s carbon dioxide level is nearly 1.9 ppm more than a year ago, a slightly bigger jump...
Carbon dioxide levels in atmosphere shoot past key milestone
Friday marks the 100th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
Police fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 5 while on run