Beautiful stretch through the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers have moved and skies will continue to clear out as we move through the afternoon temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70′s while dew points fall through the 50′s. A weak disturbance passing through northern New England may bring a spot shower to Franklin county this evening, but overall the afternoon and evening is looking delightful.

Tonight will be mainly clear and cool as high pressure builds in for the weekend. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s by morning. There may be some patchy fog around early tomorrow but a beautiful day and weekend is still on the way.

Tomorrow will be breezy, with westerly wind gusts to 20-30mph at times. Temperatures will top off in the 70′s with a nice dry air mass in place. A dry cold front comes through tomorrow evening, bringing a shot of drier, cooler air for Sunday. Temps may fall to near 40 by Sunday morning and Sunday will be another beauty with sunshine along with highs in the low to middle 70′s.

Pleasant weather continues through Monday with some high clouds around along with seasonable temperatures. The remainder of the week trends a bit more unsettled with a few systems coming through. The first should bring showers or a few storms at some point Tuesday then perhaps another round on Thursday.

