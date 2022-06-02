Franklin County organization receives $500,000 donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Franklin County organization has received an “unprecedented gift” from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County said that they received an unsolicited $500,000 donation from Scott and it marks the largest single donation in the organization’s history.

“This generosity comes at a critical time for our community...Our youth need, now more than ever, to be seen, heard and validated while facing the challenges of today’s world. They need mentors to help them build resillience and hope for their future,” said Jennifer Webster, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County.

The organization said that the donation will help them develop a five-year strategic plan to double the number of empowered youth in Franklin County and the North Quabbin region and expand programming in the most rural areas of the county through an equitable and inclusive lens.

The local donation was one of 38 donations Scott made to independent Big Brothers Big Sisters affiliates and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America that totaled $122.6 million.

