Advertisement

Franklin County organization receives $500,000 donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott(MGN Online / ZUMA)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Franklin County organization has received an “unprecedented gift” from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County said that they received an unsolicited $500,000 donation from Scott and it marks the largest single donation in the organization’s history.

“This generosity comes at a critical time for our community...Our youth need, now more than ever, to be seen, heard and validated while facing the challenges of today’s world. They need mentors to help them build resillience and hope for their future,” said Jennifer Webster, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County.

The organization said that the donation will help them develop a five-year strategic plan to double the number of empowered youth in Franklin County and the North Quabbin region and expand programming in the most rural areas of the county through an equitable and inclusive lens.

The local donation was one of 38 donations Scott made to independent Big Brothers Big Sisters affiliates and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America that totaled $122.6 million.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gary Rome Hyundai made a donation to The Zoo in Forest Park on June 3, 2022.
Zoo in Forest Park receives $2,500 donation from Gary Rome Hyundai
If you’re looking for ways to cut expenses, checking with your insurance companies might pay off.
Insurance 're-rate' could help save you money
Our favorite crafter, Juliette Mooers, returned to Western Mass News to demonstrate how to make...
Fun paper spinner wands for the whole family
Ramon Rivera Reyes
Springfield man wins $1 million on scratch ticket
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey spoke at an event outside Smith and Wesson headquarters in Springfield on...
Markey, gun safety advocates gather in Springfield to call for gun reform