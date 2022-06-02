Advertisement

Getting Answers: increase in gnat population

“We’re seeing more of what I call the grass gnats now and other small insects out just a little earlier than normal,” Russell explained.
By Raegan Loughrey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has noticed an uptick in flying insects this season. That’s why we decided to get answers from one local expert to find out if they’re seeing more bugs than in years past.

We headed to American Pest Solutions in Agawam, where we caught up with entomologist Bob Russell. He told us it’s normal to see small bugs this time of year. However, the hot temperatures have moved things along and caused a peak in the gnat population.

“We’re seeing more of what I call the grass gnats now and other small insects out just a little earlier than normal,” Russell explained.

Russell told us gnats tend to swarm around areas with large carbon dioxide emissions, which is why you often notice them around cars or while doing outdoor chores like mowing the lawn.

“It’s more CO-2 emissions from your exhaust and the heat of your body,” Russell noted.

He said, unfortunately, not much can be done to eliminate the pests. However, he did have this advice.

“People can try the traditional insecticide for mosquitoes and such…Part of New England, unfortunately,” Russell said.

Luckily, Russell said gnats are more annoying than harmful and they typically don’t bite.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

If you’re looking for ways to cut expenses, checking with your insurance companies might pay off.
Insurance 're-rate' could help save you money
Our favorite crafter, Juliette Mooers, returned to Western Mass News to demonstrate how to make...
Fun paper spinner wands for the whole family
Gary Rome Hyundai made a donation to The Zoo in Forest Park on June 3, 2022.
Zoo in Forest Park receives $2,500 donation from Gary Rome Hyundai
Ramon Rivera Reyes
Springfield man wins $1 million on scratch ticket
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey spoke at an event outside Smith and Wesson headquarters in Springfield on...
Markey, gun safety advocates gather in Springfield to call for gun reform