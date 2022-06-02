Getting Answers: increase in gnat population

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has noticed an uptick in flying insects this season. That’s why we decided to get answers from one local expert to find out if they’re seeing more bugs than in years past.

We headed to American Pest Solutions in Agawam, where we caught up with entomologist Bob Russell. He told us it’s normal to see small bugs this time of year. However, the hot temperatures have moved things along and caused a peak in the gnat population.

“We’re seeing more of what I call the grass gnats now and other small insects out just a little earlier than normal,” Russell explained.

Russell told us gnats tend to swarm around areas with large carbon dioxide emissions, which is why you often notice them around cars or while doing outdoor chores like mowing the lawn.

“It’s more CO-2 emissions from your exhaust and the heat of your body,” Russell noted.

He said, unfortunately, not much can be done to eliminate the pests. However, he did have this advice.

“People can try the traditional insecticide for mosquitoes and such…Part of New England, unfortunately,” Russell said.

Luckily, Russell said gnats are more annoying than harmful and they typically don’t bite.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.