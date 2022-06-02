Jury reaches verdict in Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a major victory Wednesday for actor Johnny Depp as a jury ruled in his favor in his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

It was a case that has drawn a lot of national attention. The jury came to that decision Wednesday afternoon after nearly 14 hours of deliberation.

The jury found Amber Heard liable in every one of his claims and ordered her to pay $15 million in damages.

In her countersuit against Depp, the jury found she was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers and awarded Heard $2 million.

After the verdict was read, Johnny Depp thanked the jury for giving him his life back, and Heard expressed disappointment.

Fans celebrated outside the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia after a verdict was read in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation lawsuit.

“Do you find that Mr. Depp has proven by clear and convincing evidence that ms. heard acted with actual malice? Answer: yes,” the judge read.

Depp had sued his ex-wife for $50 million, claiming he lost work after Heard described herself as a domestic abuse survivor in a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post.

Heard countersued for $100 million.

A jury ruled in favor of Johnny Depp, finding Heard liable on all three counts.

“Do you find that Mr. Depp has proven all the elements of defamation? Answer, yes,” the judge read.

The jury also ruled in favor of Heard on just one claim of her countersuit, saying that she was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers who accused her of creating a detailed hoax.

“Do you find that Ms. Heard has proven all the elements of defamation? Answer, yes,” the judge read.

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

The decision came after more than 100 hours of dramatic testimony.

“Nothing I did made him stop hitting me. Nothing,” Heard said.

“Never did I myself reach the point of striking Miss Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life,” Depp said.

Depp, who was not present to hear the verdict as he was in London, took to Instagram, saying the jury gave him his life back. His response read in part, quote:

“I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have my truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation.”

Heard posted her own statement, reading in part:

“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”

Heard also called it a setback for women.

Depp’s lawyers responded to the verdict Wednesday afternoon.

“We are grateful, so grateful, to the jury for their careful deliberation, to the judge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case,” attorney Camille Vasquez said.

“Now that the jury has reached its conclusive verdict, it’s time to turn the page and look to the future,” added attorney Ben Chew.

A spokesperson for Amber Heard has said the actress plans to file an appeal.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.