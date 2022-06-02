Local professor reacts to rising number of mass shootings

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Following Wednesday’s mass shooting in Tulsa, OK, President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation Thursday at 7:30 p.m. from the White House.

One organization said the Tulsa shooting marks the twentieth mass shooting since the massacre in Uvalde, TX last week.

Dr. Creaig Dunton, a criminal justice professor at Western New England University, said after a high-profile shooting like the one in Texas, other so-called copycat gunmen tend to follow.

On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire at a Tulsa, OK medical building and killed four people. This comes just one week after another shooter murdered more than a dozen students in Uvalde, TX and two weeks after another shooting at a Buffalo, NY grocery store...

Wednesday’s shooting in Tulsa marks the 233rd deadly mass shooting since the beginning of the year, according to Gun Violence Archive, which lists where each shooting took place across the country. They said a mass shooting is one that has four people either shot or killed.

“We have seen an increase in what we think of as the standard mass shooting,” Dunton said.

Dunton said a cluster of shootings usually happen right after a big event like the mass shooting in Uvalde.

“So when people have those feelings and they see someone do it and get attention, they are more inclined to say well that could be me also, so that’s why we see this copy-cat pattern,” Dunton explained.

One alarming trend of these events has to do with the age of the shooter. The Uvalde suspect was 18 years old and the suspect in the Buffalo shooting was also 18.

“A lot of it is kind of the young male, frustration with the world and feeling wronged by something or someone,” Dunton added.

Since these events, some citizens are crying out for stronger gun laws since in both Tulsa and Uvalde, the gunmen bought their weapons legally. Today, the House Judiciary Committee is holding an emergency session to discuss numerous gun violence prevention measures.

“Enough is enough,” said State Representative Bud Williams.

This package, called Protecting Our Kids Act, includes new federal offenses for gun trafficking and an increase in the legal age to buy a semi-automatic weapon from 18 to 21 years old. It also includes discussion of red flag laws, which would allow law enforcement to confiscate guns from people deemed to be a risk to themselves or others.

“Wait and see kind of attitude because typically in Congress, we haven’t done anything with gun control in a long time. I’m hopefully optimistic,” Williams noted.

