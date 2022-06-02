Man sentenced for 2017 armed assault in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A man has been convicted in connection with a 2017 armed assault in Springfield.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that Springfield Police were called to the 20-40 block of King Street in the late night hours of April 11, 2017 after a ShotSpotter activation indicted that seven shots had been fired.

Investigators learned that before the shooting, an altercation broke out at a cookout between different parties. Jose Rodriguez reportedly left the area, but came back armed with a gun, aimed it toward one of the people with whom he was involved in the altercation, began firing, and shot the house.

Several bullet holes were found on the house and shell casings and a gun were found in the yard.

“While conducting an assessment of the home, officers asked if anyone else was inside, one of the residents indicted her six year old son was upstairs in a bedroom asleep and unhurt,” Leydon explained.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with armed assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, firearm violation with three prior violent or drug crimes, firearm violation with one prior violent or drug crimes, and malicious destruction of property greater than $250. He was convicted on May 24 and sentenced on Wednesday to nine-and-a-half to eleven-and-a-half years in state prison.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni explained in a statement:

“Dangerous and malicious acts such as these that jeopardize public safety will not be tolerated and will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted. I would like to commend the witnesses who stepped forward and testified. Their assistance helped take a dangerous individual off the streets and made our neighborhoods safer.”

