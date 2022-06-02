North Adams man arrested for allegedly murdering his wife

NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Berkshire County man is under arrest for allegedly killing his wife.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s office said emergency crews were called to a residence on Charles Street in North Adams Sunday night after receiving a 911 call. When they arrived, they found Jillian Rosado dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Jillian Rosado died from several stab wounds.

After applying for and obtaining an arrest warrant on Tuesday, authorities arrested 49-year-old Luis Rosado of North Adams on Fenn Street in Pittsfield Thursday without incident on a murder charge.

Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Central Berkshire District Court.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mass. State Police detective unit assigned to the D.A.’s office at (413) 499-1112 or North Adams Police at (413) 664-4945.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.