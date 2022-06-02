Advertisement

Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

No sound - An aerial view of the scene at a Racine, Wisconsin, cemetery where police say multiple people were shot. (WISN)
By The Associated Press and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP/Gray News) — Police say two people have been shot at a cemetery south of Milwaukee.

Racine police described the shooting Thursday as a “critical” incident and urged people to stay away.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox says a juvenille was treated and released and a second was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee.

Racine police said on social media that numerous shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, south of Milwaukee.

Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting.

It was not immediately known if any suspects were in custody.

A hospital official says the facility is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” following the shooting.

Police are asking people to avoid the area in west Racine around the cemetery.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content, including uncensored profanity.

Warning: Graphic language. Multiple people were reportedly shot at Graceland Cemetery in Racine.

The shooting occurred during the burial of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who died Friday, May 20, the Racine Journal Times reports.

King was shot after fleeing from Racine police. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

