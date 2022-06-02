Advertisement

Porch pirates could face felony charges if caught in this state

Senate Bill 23 makes stealing packages from private carriers like Amazon, Fedex, and UPS off someone’s doorstep a felony.
By Maira Ansari and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – A new law in Kentucky is aimed at deterring and penalizing porch pirates.

According to WAVE, lawmakers had a ceremonial signing Wednesday of Senate Bill 23, which makes stealing packages from private carriers like Amazon, FedEx and UPS off someone’s doorstep a felony.

Packages were not previously afforded the same level of security as U.S. mail. The new law provides officers with another tool to combat package theft rings.

“Kentuckians have been repeatedly victimized and targeted by porch pirates, with important deliveries being stolen like medicine,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “It’s not just individuals who commit this crime. More and more we are seeing organized groups of individuals who gather stolen packages and then resell them.”

Package theft was previously considered a misdemeanor and it was often never prosecuted. Offenders caught stealing someone else’s delivery risk up to five years in jail.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Carnival crew spotted and rescued 16 passengers on a small vessel near Cuba.
Carnival crew rescues 16 stranded on small boat in open seas
Gary Rome Hyundai made a donation to The Zoo in Forest Park on June 3, 2022.
Zoo in Forest Park receives $2,500 donation from Gary Rome Hyundai
If you’re looking for ways to cut expenses, checking with your insurance companies might pay off.
Insurance 're-rate' could help save you money
Our favorite crafter, Juliette Mooers, returned to Western Mass News to demonstrate how to make...
Fun paper spinner wands for the whole family
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says