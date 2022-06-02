Advertisement

State giving grant funding to several local communities

File photo of money
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
(WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito announced $13 million in grants on Thursday.

The money comes from the Community Compact Cabinet Muncipal Fiber grant program. These grants will help 86 communities and school districts statewide.

Funds will be used for construction or completion of fiber networks.

Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement:

“The delivery of government services, from public safety response to data security, is increasingly reliant upon strong and cohesive internet infrastructure.”

“This new Community Compact Cabinet program is the latest example of our Administration’s commitment to partnering with cities and towns to better serve residents, and we are proud to support their efforts to strengthen their municipal networks.”

Local communities receiving grant funding include:

  • Amherst: $295,925 - Extension of the existing municipal fiber network
  • Colrain: $400,000 - Creation of a redundant municipal fiber network for Colrain, Charlemont, Heath, Leyden and Rowe
  • East Longmeadow: $159,000 - Expansion of the town’s existing fiber optic infrastructure
  • Easthampton: $250,000 - Creation of a new municipal fiber network
  • Hampden: $250,000 - Expansion of the town’s fiber infrastructure
  • New Salem: $12,730 - Installation of environmental and security monitoring equipment for the New Salem Municipal Light Plant’s fiber network
  • Northampton: $250,000 - Expansion of the city’s existing fiber infrastructure
  • Pittsfield: $205,089 - Expansion of the city’s existing fiber infrastructure
  • Washington: $244,000 - Creation of a redundant fiber network for Becket, Blandford, Otis, and Washington

