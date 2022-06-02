State giving grant funding to several local communities

(WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito announced $13 million in grants on Thursday.

The money comes from the Community Compact Cabinet Muncipal Fiber grant program. These grants will help 86 communities and school districts statewide.

Funds will be used for construction or completion of fiber networks.

Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement:

“The delivery of government services, from public safety response to data security, is increasingly reliant upon strong and cohesive internet infrastructure.”

“This new Community Compact Cabinet program is the latest example of our Administration’s commitment to partnering with cities and towns to better serve residents, and we are proud to support their efforts to strengthen their municipal networks.”

Local communities receiving grant funding include:

Amherst: $295,925 - Extension of the existing municipal fiber network

Colrain: $400,000 - Creation of a redundant municipal fiber network for Colrain, Charlemont, Heath, Leyden and Rowe

East Longmeadow: $159,000 - Expansion of the town’s existing fiber optic infrastructure

Easthampton: $250,000 - Creation of a new municipal fiber network

Hampden: $250,000 - Expansion of the town’s fiber infrastructure

New Salem: $12,730 - Installation of environmental and security monitoring equipment for the New Salem Municipal Light Plant’s fiber network

Northampton: $250,000 - Expansion of the city’s existing fiber infrastructure

Pittsfield: $205,089 - Expansion of the city’s existing fiber infrastructure

Washington: $244,000 - Creation of a redundant fiber network for Becket, Blandford, Otis, and Washington

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.