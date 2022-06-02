Advertisement

Springfield teenager missing, police ask for help

13-year-old Giannalise Cruz from Springfield was last scene Wednesday evening in the Forest Park neighborhood.(courtesy Springfield, MA Police Department)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 13-year-old Springfield teenager who was last scene Wednesday evening in the Forest Park neighborhood, is missing police say and they need your help.

Take a close look at the photo. Have you seen her?

Giannalise Cruz is 5′2″ and weighs 89 lbs. She has black hair and green eyes. Police say she left school with another child Wednesday and was last scene around 7 p.m. by the Food Zone wearing sweatpants, a sweatshirt, glasses, and red Crocs.

If you see her or know her whereabouts please contact the Springfield Police Department’s Youth Aide bureau at 413-750-2253 or call police on their non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

