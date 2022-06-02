UMass Amherst chancellor announces 2023 retirement

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The leader of the flagship campus of the University of Massachusetts system has announced that he will be stepping down next year.

UMass Amherst officials said that Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy will be retiring at the end of June 2023.

In a statement, Subbaswamy said:

“I will forever treasure the support and friendship of the faculty, staff, students and alumni whom I’ve come to know over the past decade and am grateful for all that we have accomplished together. By channeling our revolutionary spirit, we have become one of the fastest rising top-tier public research universities in the country and I am confident that, in its next chapter, the University of Massachusetts Amherst will soar even higher.”

Subbaswamy, a physicist by training, came to UMass in July 2012 as the university’s 30th leader after serving as provost at the University of Kentucky since 2006. He also previously held positions at the University of Miami and Indiana University Bloomington.

A search committee has been formed to identify candidates to be the campus’s next chancellor.

