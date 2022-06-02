White Hut to open second location in Northampton on Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Starting Thursday at 11:30 a.m., the White Hut will open the doors to its second location on Damon Road in Northampton.

The White Hut will be open daily from 11:30 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Since 1939, the White Hut in West Springfield has been an iconic landmark known for their hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs and fried onions.

Western Mass News went over to the new spot on Wednesday and chatted with Bryan Graham, the Vice President of Culinary for Bean Restaurant Group.

“We’re excited to be in Northampton,” Graham told us. “I think it’s a great community. I personally love Northampton and Easthampton in the western Mass. area, so I think it’s going to be a great addition to the community.”

Graham also added that he thinks the new spot will have a solid turnout Thursday and into the weekend, as well.

