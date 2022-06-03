Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Springfield nightclub murder

By Lexi Oliver and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have requested an arrest warrant for the person they believe shot and killed a man inside the Saga nightclub in Springfield on Sunday.

Brandon Murray, 35, is wanted in connection to that alleged murder at Saga Lounge and police said he does have a criminal history.

According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, Springfield Police responded to a 911 call at Saga on Worthington Street just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday. They said they found 30-year-old David Carrasquillo inside the club with a gunshot wound to the head.

Court documents said that surveillance video shows a man entering the club around 9:10 p.m. and said that he was quickly patted down, but not searched for weapons and a metal detector was not used. It went on to say that footage showed Carrasquillo walk into the bathroom at 10:38 p.m. The other man reportedly entered the bathroom at 10:39 p.m. and a few seconds later, Carrasquillo opened the bathroom door in a “violent struggle” then dropped to the ground.

The other man then left the bathroom, stepped over the body, then walked towards the exit of the club.

Police have identified that man as 35-year-old Brandon Murray. They said he is 5′10″ tall and weighs 195 pounds. At the time of the incident, police said he was wearing a blue New York Yankees hat, a white t-shirt, jeans shorts, and white sneakers. Police said that he has several tattoos, which detectives have matched to known documentation of Brandon Murray in the past.

Murray is facing murder charges, as well as charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging it within 500 feet of a dwelling, and others. He has not yet been arrested.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and the owner of the club relinquished his licenses to the city on Tuesday. The club is also currently closed until further notice.

