A cool night tonight but a beautiful weekend is on the way

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been a nice afternoon with a good amount of sunshine and temperatures topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A weak disturbance passing through northern New England may bring a spot shower to Franklin county this evening, but overall the and evening is looking delightful with just a few clouds.

Tonight will be mainly clear and cool as high pressure builds in for the weekend. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s by morning. There may be some patchy fog around early tomorrow but a beautiful day and weekend is still on the way.

Tomorrow will be breezy, with westerly winds between 10-15mph. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70′s to around 80 with a nice dry air mass in place. A dry cold front comes through tomorrow evening, bringing a shot of drier, cooler air for Sunday. Temps may fall into the 40s by Sunday morning and Sunday will be another beauty with sunshine along with highs in the low to middle 70′s.

Pleasant weather continues through Monday with some high clouds around along with seasonable temperatures. The remainder of the week trends a bit more unsettled with a few systems coming through. The first should bring showers or a few storms at some point Tuesday then perhaps another round on Thursday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.