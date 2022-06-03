Elected leaders call for gun reform on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On National Gun Violence Awareness Day, elected officials gathered in Springfield to speak about the action they’re calling for at a national level and what we can do to help here in western Mass.

Senator Ed Markey took a stand with local leaders Friday, demanding immediate action in Washington. While Massachusetts features some of the strictest gun laws in the country, he said they’re still something all of us can do to help.

“If the rest of the nation adopted the laws of Massachusetts, we would be able to dramatically reduce the number of gun fatalities,” said Markey.

On Friday, which marked “National Gun Violence Awareness Day,” United States Senator Ed Markey called on republicans to reach across the aisle and Smith and Wesson, the gun manufacturer headquartered in Springfield to crack down on gun laws.

“Come to the table in good faith to negotiate and to pass gun safety legislation so that we can make NRA stand for ‘not relevant anymore’ in American politics,” said Markey.

Markey was joined by local advocates, including Juanita Batchelor, who lost her son to gun violence.

“I hope we can make some positive changes as soon as possible. We owe this to our children,” said Juanita Batchelor, founder of Mothers Overlooked Reach Out Empowerment.

Markey told Western Mass News that Smith and Wesson has contributed more than one million dollars to the national rifle association. last year, legislation *was proposed that would ban the export of ar-15-style weapons in the bay state. At that time, Smith and Wesson announced it was moving 500 workers to Tennessee, another way Markey said the state is leading by example.

“Massachusetts is the leader in saying we don’t want to see the manufacturer of assault weapons in our state exported to the rest of the country even if they’re banned here in the state,” said Markey.

Western Mass News reached out to Smith and Wesson for comment but have not heard back in time for this newscast.

