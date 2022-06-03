First-ever Springfield Pride Parade to step off Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - June is Pride Month, which recognizes the 1969 Stonewall uprising in Manhattan and is considered a turning point for the gay liberation movement in the United States.

For the first time, a pride parade will be held in Springfield to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in the city.

We’re told the event was a long time coming. Taureen Bethea, founder and CEO of the Springfield Pride Parade Organization, told Western Mass News that the parade has been in the works since 2020, but delayed due to the pandemic. He’s excited to give the city, especially its youth, the chance to celebrate pride.

“I truly believe visibility is everything, especially for the LGBTQIA youth of this community because when I was a teenager in Springfield, I didn’t see that visibility here…Us marching down State Street with flags and all the stuff is gonna be so important because now they could see the representation,” Bethea said.

For those interested in checking out Saturday’s parade, it starts at 10 a.m. and will start at Springfield Technical Community College. It will continue down State Street onto Main Street, then down to Court Square for the inaugural Springfield Pride Block Party, where there will be food, music, and more.

You can CLICK HERE to learn more about the organization.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.