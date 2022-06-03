Advertisement

Fun paper spinner wands for the whole family

The public can make the craft during Friday’s Easthampton Art Walk
By Mary Wilson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our favorite crafter, Juliette Mooers, returned to Western Mass News to demonstrate how to make a paper spinner wand.

The public can make the craft during Friday’s Easthampton Art Walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Valley Art Supplies on Cottage Street.

Mooers will also be offering the craft during Easthampton’s Cultural Chaos, which returns after a two-year hiatus on June 11. The annual street festival celebrates the local artists, performers, and businesses that make Easthampton unique.

