Lindgren back with Thunderbirds ahead of AHL Eastern Conference Finals

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds are getting ready to take the ice for game one of the Eastern Conference Finals Saturday night and one player is returning just in time after playing in the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs with the St. Louis Blues.

“You can’t take a night off because these games are so important,” said Thunderbirds goaltender Charlie Lindgren.

The Thunderbirds will take on the Laval Rocket in the AHL Eastern Conference Finals this weekend. The T-Birds received a bye in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, then swept their opponents in rounds two and three, but Lindgren isn’t surprised his team is doing well.

“We have just been finding ways to win hockey games. It’s tough to win in the playoffs, but with the depth we have here, we have been doing a good job here. We have different guys stepping up, so we have had a good start,” Lindgren explained.

Lindgren is no stranger to the Rocket. He was in net for Laval for five years, but he’s excited to now face his former team.

“I’m going to know five or six guys on the roster tomorrow, so it will be fun. Those are guys that I spent a lot of time with and had good relationships with. Whenever you know the opposing team, you know, it’s a little bit personal and it’s obviously going to be extremely competitive, but that’s the way you want it,” Lindgren noted.

The goalie has made his return to the Thunderdome after playing with the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He told Western Mass News the energy at the top level is something he plans to share with his Springfield teammates.

“Being able to experience the NHL playoffs when they were fans in the building, just that environment and the atmosphere is second to none…I tell everyone that locker room up there is unbelievable, just a leadership group that they have and the young guys that stepped up, just a really fun place to be.” Lindgren said.

Playing on home ice is an advantage they hope to use.

“We got terrific fans. It’s been a blast all year to play on this ice in front of the great crowds we have,” Lindgren added.

Puck drop for the first game of the AHL Eastern Conference Finals is Saturday at 7:35 p.m. at the MassMutual Center and game 2 will also be hosted by the Thunderbirds on Sunday at 5 p.m.

