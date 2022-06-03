Magic show with Scotty Swan opens its curtains in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -BYOB Magic Show with Scotty Swan opened its curtains in CitySpace’s Blue Room at Old Town Hall in Easthampton.

When Western Mass News stopped by, long-time magician Scotty Swan had the crowd laughing with his performance incorporating magic tricks and comedy.

Swan offers a unique blend of comedy, magic, 80s pop culture references, silly puppets, and audience participation.

