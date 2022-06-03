Magic show with Scotty Swan opens its curtains in Easthampton
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -BYOB Magic Show with Scotty Swan opened its curtains in CitySpace’s Blue Room at Old Town Hall in Easthampton.
When Western Mass News stopped by, long-time magician Scotty Swan had the crowd laughing with his performance incorporating magic tricks and comedy.
Swan offers a unique blend of comedy, magic, 80s pop culture references, silly puppets, and audience participation.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.