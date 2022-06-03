Markey, gun safety advocates gather in Springfield to call for gun reform

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local and national leaders assembled outside Smith and Wesson’s headquarters in Springfield on Friday to call for congressional action on gun reform.

Friday marked National Gun Violence Awareness Day. In the last few weeks, a mass shooting in Buffalo, NY killed 10 people, then 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, TX were gunned down. Now, U.S. Senator Ed Markey is saying we are not in the middle of a moment, but rather a movement.

“We are at a moment of historic, political reckoning. The gun industry in our country must be made accountable,” Markey said.

Markey took the podium on Friday afternoon outside of Smith and Wesson, one of the nation’s leading gun manufacturers and headquartered in Springfield, with a singular, clear message.

“Enough is enough. Americans shouldn’t have to live like this and Americans shouldn’t have to die like this. We must stop gun violence now,” Markey added.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 233 mass shootings to date in 2022, including 20 since the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde, TX that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

“Our children have never known one single day of going to school without the risk of being shot. Not one single day, and that is on us,” said John Rosenthal, founder of Stop Handgun Violence.

Markey joined local officials, including Rosenthal. Markey told Western Mass News that he’s demanding congressional action in stopping the national epidemic of gun violence.

“We need a ban on assault weapons. We need a ban on high-capacity magazines. We have a ban that has to be put in place that you have to be at least 21 years old in order to purchase a weapon,” Markey explained.

Some of the other changes Markey highlighted include:

Safety training for first time firearm applicants

Red flag laws to give local police chiefs and household members the responsibility of removing, suspending, and revoking firearm licenses

Holding gun manufacturers liable in being sued by family members affected by gun violence

Although the Commonwealth boasts some of the strictest gun laws in the United States, Smith and Wesson manufactures AR-15-style assault rifles out of Springfield. Those type of guns have been used in mass shootings that took place across the U.S.

“When I return to Washington, I’m going to continue to fight the NRA and it’s aiders and abettors, like Smith and Wesson, that would rather profit from gun violence and protect against it.”

We reached out to Smith and Wesson for comment, but have not yet heard back.

