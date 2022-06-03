Advertisement

Springfield man wins $1 million on scratch ticket

Ramon Rivera Reyes
Ramon Rivera Reyes(Mass. Lottery)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man recently hit a big prize on a scratch ticket.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Ramon Rivera Reyes won $1 million on their ‘Cash to Go’ game.

Reyes chose the cash option and received the one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

Teja noted that the store from which Reyes bought the ticket, Stop and Shop on Liberty Street in Springfield, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire damaged the horticultural building at Smith Vocational High School in Northampton
Smith Vocational working on repairs following two-alarm fire
If you’re looking for ways to cut expenses, checking with your insurance companies might pay off.
Insurance 're-rate' could help save you money
Our favorite crafter, Juliette Mooers, returned to Western Mass News to demonstrate how to make...
Fun paper spinner wands for the whole family
Gary Rome Hyundai made a donation to The Zoo in Forest Park on June 3, 2022.
Zoo in Forest Park receives $2,500 donation from Gary Rome Hyundai