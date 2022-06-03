Springfield man wins $1 million on scratch ticket

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man recently hit a big prize on a scratch ticket.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Ramon Rivera Reyes won $1 million on their ‘Cash to Go’ game.

Reyes chose the cash option and received the one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

Teja noted that the store from which Reyes bought the ticket, Stop and Shop on Liberty Street in Springfield, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.