Town by Town: June 2

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Springfield, The United Way of Pioneer Valley saluted a hometown hero Thursday. The organization honored Chirlane McCray, the former first lady of New York City, who is also a Springfield native.

The United Way honored McCray during a luncheon Thursday at the downtown Sheraton. McCray currently serves on the faculty at the Yale School of Medicine, and as a a senior advisor for strategic initiatives at the National Council of Mental Wellbeing.

In Northampton, people now have a new option for dining out. For the first time in its history, “White Hut” is open in the city. The new location on Damon Road is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Just like its West Springfield location, the restaurant in Northampton is open seven days a week.

In Agawam, the fire department is conducting a home fire preparedness and safety campaign. In conjunction with the American Red Cross, the fire department will be installing free smoke detectors in houses across the town.

Residents of Agawam and Feeding Hills are allowed to sign up through the department’s website. People signing up must own and reside in their residence and either have no smoke detector, or one that is more than ten years old.

