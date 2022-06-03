Advertisement

Town by Town: June 3

By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
(WGGB/WSHM) - A battle of the mayors kicked off the annual Spirit of Springfield Golf Classic on Friday.

The city leaders gathering at Franconia Golf Course in Springfield for a putting battle between Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, Chicopee Mayor John Vieau, Westfield Mayor Mike McCabe, and Agawam Mayor William Sapelli.

In the end, McCabe took home the mayors’ championship.

In Chicopee, Elms College hosted its fifth annual executive leadership breakfast.

Business leaders from across western mass were expected to attend.

This year’s keynote speaker was Jay Ash, president and CEO of Massachusetts Competitive Partnership and former Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development.

Town by Town also took us to West Springfield, where Donut Dip celebrated National Doughnut Day.

The day was established back in 1938 by the Salvation Army.

About 20 years earlier, the organization said they originally made donuts and served them to soldiers on the frontlines of World War I.

