Walmart says it will create more than 4,000 jobs with new, high-tech fulfillment centers

The first of four Walmart next-generation fulfillment centers will open this summer in Joliet, Illinois.(Steven L. Lubetkin Photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(Gray News) - To better tackle the challenges of e-commerce, Walmart said it’s building four next-generation fulfillment centers, creating more than 4,000 new jobs.

The first of the new centers will open this summer in Joliet, Illinois, with others to follow in McCordsville, Indiana, Lancaster, Texas, and Greencastle, Pennsylvania, the retail giant said.

The fulfillment centers will combine people, robotics and machine learning to increase the speed of order fulfillment, the company said in a press release.

The big-box retailer says with these new fulfillment centers in place to support logistics, it could increase the availability of its next- or two-day shipping for millions of items to 75% of the U.S. population.

To improve efficiency, Walmart said they’ve partnered with Knapp, a tech company, to create an automated, high-density storage system. The innovations allow Walmart to complete in five steps what once took 12 steps., the company said.

The mechanization will also help make the jobs less strenuous for employees, who will no longer have to walk up to nine miles a day picking items for order fulfillment, the fact sheet said.

“Our priority is to strategically locate our (fulfillment centers) to pair most effectively with our 4,700 stores and 210 distribution centers. Together, this system of fulfillment assets is optimized to get orders to customers fast and efficiently,” the company said.

