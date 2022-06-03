Advertisement

‘Wizard of Oz’ returns to theaters in honor of Judy Garland’s 100th birthday

Judy Garland will take you 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' as Dorothy Gale’s Kansas home is swept...
Judy Garland will take you 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' as Dorothy Gale’s Kansas home is swept away by a tornado and lands in a bright and magical world unlike anything she’s ever seen before.(Warner Bros.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Follow the yellow brick road to theaters to watch a special showing of “Wizard of Oz” in celebration of what would have been Judy Garland’s 100th birthday.

Fathom Events will present showings of the iconic 1939 film at select theaters across the country Sunday and Monday only, featuring a rarely seen extended musical number.

Judy Garland will take you “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” as Dorothy Gale’s Kansas home is swept away by a tornado and lands in a bright and magical world unlike anything she’s ever seen before.

She befriends a scarecrow, tin man and lion on her journey to the Emerald City to find the all-powerful Wizard of Oz – all the while protected by a pair of ruby slippers.

Tickets to “Wizard of Oz: Judy Garland 100 Years Over the Rainbow” can be purchased on fathomevents.com.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the Special Olympics had removed the...
Special Olympics drops vaccine rule after Florida’s $27.5M fine threat
Fire damaged the horticultural building at Smith Vocational High School in Northampton
Smith Vocational working on repairs following two-alarm fire
A Carnival crew spotted and rescued 16 passengers on a small vessel near Cuba.
Carnival crew rescues 16 stranded on small boat in open seas
If you’re looking for ways to cut expenses, checking with your insurance companies might pay off.
Insurance 're-rate' could help save you money
Our favorite crafter, Juliette Mooers, returned to Western Mass News to demonstrate how to make...
Fun paper spinner wands for the whole family