Zoo in Forest Park receives $2,500 donation from Gary Rome Hyundai

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Zoo in Forest Park got a major boost on Friday in continuing its mission.

Gary Rome Hyundai presented a $2,500 check donation to the zoo. It was a continuation of their 25th anniversary celebration when a charity raffle winner was chosen.

Officials at the zoo said this donation will help them continue to care for the hundreds of animals there.

“We’re in our busy season and so this is a time of year when we have lots of guests coming inm so we’re able to, with this donation, work on some of our enclosures, our exhibits, and really make this a wonderful place for children and adults to come and learn something about the natural world,” said Sarah Tsitso, director of The Zoo in Forest Park.

The Zoo in Forest Park is dedicated to wildlife education, conservation, and rehabiltiation. They are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

