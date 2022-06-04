Advertisement

5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say five teens were hospitalized, two in critical condition, after gunfire broke out at an overnight high school graduation party at a West Texas home.

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.

Police Chief David Burton says the 1 a.m. Saturday shooting erupted when a fight broke out between two groups of teens.

Burton says as many as 100 people were at the party.

Burton expressed confidence at a Saturday news conference that a suspect would be identified and arrested.

Socorro is on the Mexican border near El Paso.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cereal Factory Fire in Orange
Crews respond to 6-alarm fire at former cereal factory in Orange
Two friends teamed up to win $2 million while playing the $20 Instant Prize Crossword scratcher...
‘I’m still in shock’: Friends turn $20 lottery scratch-off into $2 million grand prize
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Police ID suspect in attack on doctor, nurses at LA hospital
Abbott Nutrition has restarted its formula plant.
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
Flooding is seen in Miami early Saturday as the area has been hit by heavy rain from a tropical...
Heavy rain from tropical system hits Florida; flooding strands Miami vehicles