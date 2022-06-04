Connect. Police seeking suspects in theft case with ties to western Mass.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Connecticut are investigating a ‘follow home theft’ with ties to western Massachusetts.

According to Bristol Police, a coin dealer was returning from a coin collector show in West Springfield when $30,000 of rare and collectible coins and cash were stolen out of the dealer’s vehicle.

The theft took place in the parking lot of Bristol Eastern High School in Connecticut when the coin dealer made a stop and left their car unattended. Police believed that the suspects followed the dealer back from the show in West Springfield.

School cameras showed two suspects breaking the rear window of the dealer’s vehicle and removing bags of coins from the trunk. A third suspect remained in the driver’s seat of the suspected car.

The owner of the coins returned to his vehicle in time to catch the suspects in the act, however, they managed to take the majority of his property before fleeing the scene.

Police obtained images of the suspected vehicle and license plates. They are looking for what appears to be an older model of a gray or light blue Chrysler Pacifica. Police said the license plates appear to be New Jersey temporary registration 371560T.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detective Cote at 860-314-4565 or christopercote@bristolct.gov. You may reference case #22-13197.

