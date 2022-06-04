Advertisement

Holyoke Police arrest man for unlicensed firearms possession, assaulting officers

25-year-old Joe Anthony Montaner-Vazquez of Holyoke
25-year-old Joe Anthony Montaner-Vazquez of Holyoke(Holyoke Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police arrested a man last Sunday after he assaulted two police officers during a firearms arrest.

Police told Western Mass News that they arrested 25-year-old Joe Anthony Montaner-Vazquez of Holyoke after officers attempted to stop a speeding vehicle he was a passenger in just after midnight Sunday morning.

The vehicle refused to stop until it reached a residence on Oak Street, where officers ordered the occupants to stay inside the car. Despite this, Montaner-Vazquez exited the vehicle and ran towards the backyard of the residence clutching something in his waistband.

According to police, officers caught up to Montaner-Vazquez as he approached the yard’s fence. He proceeded to reach for his waistband at the same time as one of the officers who felt what he believed to be a firearm with an extended magazine.

Holyoke Firearms Arrest
Holyoke Firearms Arrest(Holyoke Police Department)

After being given orders to stop resisting, Montaner-Vazquez attempted to gain control of his firearm. One officer was pushed completely through a wooden fence in the process, but managed to get the weapon out of Montaner-Vazquez’s control.

Montaner-Vazquez made a subsequent attempt to flee, but was stopped by a second officer. The suspect threw several punches at both officers before he was restrained and handcuffed.

Montaner-Vazquez has been charged with several offenses, including carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of assault and battery on a public employee, and unlicensed possession of an assault weapon.

