Holyoke YMCA hosts The Leaders of Holyoke vs. The Future Leaders basketball game

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Holyoke YMCA hosted The Leaders of Holyoke vs. the Future Leaders basketball event Friday night.

The event brought together the present and future of Holyoke with the hopes of creating bonds that will inspire youth to continue the work that our current leaders do and in return, the youth will bring out the athlete in our current leaders.

Western Mass News spoke with Gabriel Maldonado, a staff member of the program.

“Bring the community together, bring the leaders, bring the leaders with the community and the youth. it’s just a way of bridging all gaps and breaking all walls,” said Maldonado.

At half-time of the game, the fans participated in a Zumba demo that got everyone’s heart pumping.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.