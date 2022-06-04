Morning clouds clear, setting up an ideal weather weekend with lots of sun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A beautiful weekend is on tap for everyone to enjoy after morning cloud cover will quickly lift as high pressure slides in from the west. Temps begin in the upper 50s for most today but will work their way up to the 80 degree mark for many in Western Mass as lots of sunshine will prompt for some nice heating at the surface. As high pressure continues to build, dry air settles in which will drop humidity levels lower, but a slight breeze may develop this afternoon as winds shift west to about 10 mph.

A dry cold front tonight will introduce more dry, cooler air into the region. Couple that with already clear skies overnight, Sunday will start off on a chilly note with some folks seeing morning temperatures in the upper 40s. Sunday looks to be beautiful as well with lots of sunshine with temperatures reaching a slightly cooler, mid 70s.

Pleasant weather continues through Monday with some high clouds around along with seasonable temperatures, mostly settling into the low and mid 70s. The remainder of the week trends a bit more unsettled with a few systems coming through. The first should bring showers or a few storms at some point Tuesday then perhaps another round on Thursday. By Tuesday, winds shift from the south which will introduce a few humid days mid week that may add more fuel for the chance for a couple storms to flare up Tuesday & Thursday.

