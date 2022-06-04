Springfield celebrates first annual Pride parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Rainbow flags, marching, and dancing were all part of the first-ever Pride parade in Springfield, supporting the LGBTQIA+ community. Many people showed up to celebrate and bring awareness to equality.

Thousands of people marched from Springfield Technical Community College down to Springfield City Hall for the first-ever Pride parade in Springfield, showing spirit by cheering and dancing.

“This means the world,” said Springfield Pride’s founder and CEO Taurean Bethea. “This means visibility. This means solidity. This means inclusivity. This means love, this means life.”

Betha explained to us his feelings about the importance of Pride on Saturday.

“I’m from Springfield, Massachusetts, and when I was a kid, I couldn’t even imagine this would happen,” he told us.

Bethea, now 39, is a Springfield native. He told us one of the reasons why he came out as gay.

“I came out,” Bethea said. “I came out as 37 years old, and pretty much, I just saw how kids were suffering in my hometown, committing suicide, and depression rates were up, and I felt like if I could come out and just put those kids behind me, I can probably give someone some hope.”

At the Pride parade, we caught up with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and asked him how he felt that the first parade was happening in the city of Springfield.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” Mayor Sarno said, “and you can just see the spirit of love down here in the beautiful moze.”

People from different parts of the world, now in Springfield, also enjoyed the parade festivities, feeling welcomed as who they are.

“Back home in Ghana, people like me are stigmatized,” said Michael Gyeabour. “We are seen as an abomination or a curse to society, so having a committee like this that supports gender of my type, it’s a fun time here.”

