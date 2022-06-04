Springfield crews respond to accident on Wilbraham Road and Roosevelt Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Wilbraham Road and Roosevelt Avenue Friday night for a report of a two-car collision.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews had to extricate one person from their vehicle. They were later brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

There has been no word on the cause of the accident.

