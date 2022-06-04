Advertisement

Springfield crews respond to accident on Wilbraham Road and Roosevelt Avenue

Wilbraham Rd/Roosevelt Ave accident
Wilbraham Rd/Roosevelt Ave accident(Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Wilbraham Road and Roosevelt Avenue Friday night for a report of a two-car collision.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews had to extricate one person from their vehicle. They were later brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

There has been no word on the cause of the accident.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online for the latest developments as they enter our newsroom.

