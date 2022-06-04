Advertisement

Springfield prepares for weekend filled with activities

Springfield prepares for weekend filled with activities
By Joe Chaisson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The city of Springfield this weekend will be busy with several events. The fun began Friday night at the MGM Plaza with their kick-off to Free Music Fridays, where “Backstage Pass” performed, playing songs from the 1980s. Western Mass News stopped by for a bit and there were good times all around.

Western Mass News also spoke with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno about the weekend ahead.

“We have graduations going on, I’ll be speaking at a graduation Saturday evening at Symphony Hall. We have proms going on, we have other arts and culture events going on throughout the city. Pynchon Plaza, just recently re-did that will be very much active Saturday afternoon. So when you look at it, this is what I call good traffic. So people need to be patient and maybe come down a little earlier,” said Mayor Sarno.

