Top heath officials meet to discuss monkey pox outbreak in the United States

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Friday, top health officials met to discuss an update on the monkeypox virus outbreak in the United States and their response over the past few weeks. The World Health Organization has confirmed 20 cases across eleven states and about 700 cases globally as of Friday.

Health officials discussed what they know about monkey pox so far and the steps they are taking moving forward to stop the spread of the virus.

On May 18th, the first case of monkey pox this year in the United States was reported in the Bay State. Since then, global health officials have learned more about the disease and their plans to control it.

“We are working very hard to contain it and in the United states our containment strategy is focused on identifying cases, identifying their contacts, and making sure they get vaccines offered to them and that cases are being isolated to prevent onward spread,” said Capt. Jennifer McQuiston, DVM, MS, deputy director, division of high consequence pathogens and pathology.

The Centers for disease control and Prevention, the United States Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the White House, held an open conversation on Friday, talking about their research on people who have contracted monkey pox in the United States.

“The rash caused by monkey pox virus can spread widely across the body or present in sensitive areas like the gentile, it can be really painful, and some patients have reported needing pain medication to manage the pains, the sores can also cause long term scarring on the skin...In Massachusetts, a man developed a rash with fluid-built legions and sought outpatient medical care four times. On May 12, he was hospitalized for management of pain from that rash,” said Capt. McQuiston.

During the discussion, health officials also mentioned that, while typically spread through close contact, anyone can get monkey pox and the CDC continues to monitor the virus closely. Doctors are also performing orthodox testing across the country which detects monkey pox.

“67 labs across 46 states have the collective ability to do over 1000 tests per day, so what we’re working on now is to ensure that that testing capacity is used,” said Raj Panjabi, MD senior director for global health security & biodefense of The White House.

One local medical director shared with Western Mass News what she wants people to aware of with this virus.

“If somebody is infected or suspected to be infected. it’s important for them to isolate, seek medical care so that the state epidemiologist and local health authorized can be contacted,” said Kaelly Miller, director of health services & physician assistant at American International College.

Health officials also said that all patients are currently recovering or are already recovered from monkeypox and no deaths have been reported from this outbreak.

