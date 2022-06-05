Bright & comfortable today as high pressure settles into the region

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure kept skies clear overnight as a dry cold front passed through before sunrise, introducing cooler and further dry air that helps start the day with many folks in the upper 40s. Sunday starts chilly but looks to be beautiful with bright skies and a calming wind, setting up a pleasant day with temperatures reaching the mid and upper 70s. You can expect another cool night tonight as skies will remain clear with overnight temps dropping back down to the upper 40s for many.

Pleasant weather continues through Monday with some high clouds around along with seasonable temperatures, mostly settling into the low and mid 70s. Winds will start to shift back to the southwest which will start to draw more humidity into the area. Tuesday looks to be our next chance for precipitation as a low pressure system and cold front slides into the region from the west. A few showers and a couple thunderstorms may develop as Tuesday ends up a bit more muggy and breezy as the system approaches. The pattern continues to stay unsettled Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the chance for a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures do stay seasonable (mid and upper 70s) during this stretch!

