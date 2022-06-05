First annual Shelter Fest in Springfield to benefit the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The first annual Shelter Fest took place in Springfield Sunday.

It was a day of rock-and-roll, featuring a Bon Jovi tribute band and much more in aid of the homeless. The event, held at the Springfield Elks, ran until 7:00 p.m. The cost of entry was $25. Event organizer, Karin Jeffers, told Western Mass News how the event got started.

“This really was an effort from all the local musicians they put this together and they really wanted to give back to our community and help those who are homeless,” explained Jeffers.

