Man turns heads with 100-pound suit made of trash

An environmental activist wore a month's worth of garbage as a trash fashion statement. (CNN, WBAL, ROB GREENFIELD)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) - An environmental activist wore 100 pounds of garbage as a suit to send an important message about conservation.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the average person can create up to 5 pounds of trash per day.

Activist Rob Greenfield turned that statistic into an eyesore show and tell, creating a suit showcasing a month’s worth of personal trash and parading it around the streets of Los Angeles.

Enironmental activist Rob Greenfield created a suit showcasing a month’s worth of personal trash and paraded it around the streets of Los Angeles.(Source: Rob Greenfield via CNN)

Greenfield says he wore the suit every time he left his home and was reportedly sporting 100 pounds of garbage by the end of the month.

The North Carolina native has been living green for years, promoting sustainable food sourcing and a “near-zero waste” lifestyle.

His latest efforts may showcase what gets thrown away, but he hopes his message is something that gets recycled.

