Advertisement

Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A shooting near a Tennessee nightclub early Sunday led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries, police said.

Fourteen people were hit by gunfire and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene, according to Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. Two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle. Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile and several remained in critical condition, she said.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, who described himself as an “avid hunter” and gun owner, called on Congress to enact “common sense regulations” to address gun violence. Kelly is an independent.

“That doesn’t mean taking guns away from responsible gun owners, but it does mean mandatory background checks and prohibiting high-capacity magazines that allow shooters to hurt dozens of people without even having to reload,” he said at a press conference. Kelly said his administration would announce new steps in the coming weeks aimed at reducing gun violence locally.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:42 a.m. on McCallie Avenue near a nightclub and found multiple victims upon arrival. Murphy said officers immediately began rendering aid and securing the scene.

There were multiple shooters and Murphy asked anyone in the community with information about the shooting to come forward. She said police believe it was an isolated incident and authorities don’t believe there’s an ongoing public safety threat.

Murphy said it would be a complex investigation going forward.

“We’re trying to determine exactly what happened and what led up to this taking place,” she said.

The shooting comes the weekend after six juveniles were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.

“It’s going to be a long summer, and we have got to get out in front of it and put a stop to it,” Kelly said.

___

AP writer Rebecca Reynolds contributed from Simpsonville, Ky.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bertha Komor, 104, had her lifetime wish granted as she met Mr. Red Green, a penguin at...
104-year-old woman’s wish granted with penguin meeting
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ during Western trip
Thunderbirds fall to Laval Rocket in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals
Thunderbirds fall to Laval Rocket in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals
Gunfire from several shooters killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular...
Shooting kills 3 in Philadelphia entertainment district
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, left, celebrates with guard Stephen Curry, middle,...
Warriors answer in Game 2, top Celtics 107-88 to even Finals