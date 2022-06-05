Springfield Police: Two gunshot victims located on Massachusetts Avenue transported to Baystate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two male gunshot victims were found on the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Springfield around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

According to Walsh, the gunshot victims were transported to Baystate with non-lifethreatneing injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Springfield Police’s Detective Bureau.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.