Springfield Police: Two gunshot victims located on Massachusetts Avenue transported to Baystate

By Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two male gunshot victims were found on the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Springfield around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

According to Walsh, the gunshot victims were transported to Baystate with non-lifethreatneing injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Springfield Police’s Detective Bureau.

