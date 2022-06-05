Save our Streets event held to address gun violence in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The annual Save Our Streets event took place in Springfield Saturday afternoon to address gun violence in the city.

Western Mass News spoke with organizer Juanita Batchelor who said she started this event after she lost her son to gun violence back in 2015.

“The goal today is to let some of our youth be heard and see how they feel we can solve gun violence and give them a day without worrying about gun violence,” explained Batchelor.

Minister Charles Stokes was also in attendance and spoke about possible solutions to address the immediacy of gun violence.

