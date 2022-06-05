Springfield Police Department honors fallen officer Kevin Ambrose in remembrance ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood held a tenth-anniversary remembrance ceremony in honor of Officer Kevin Ambrose Saturday.

Officer Ambrose was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance on June 4, 2012, saving the lives of a mother and her child. Officer Ambrose was 55 years old, he served with the Springfield Police Department for 36 years.

Western Mass Mews stopped by the event, where Superintendent Clapprood addressed the loved ones of the fallen officer.

“Thank you to my family, the Ambrose family which I really am fondly I feel like I am now a part of going through everything with you every service every memorial I am long with you and I will continue to do so long after my departure here,” Superintendent Clapprood said.

Superintendent Clapprood thanked officer Kevin Ambrose for making the ultimate sacrifice ten years ago, giving his life for the community.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.