Thunderbirds vitorious in game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals against Laval Rocket

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Saturday night was a big night in downtown Springfield as the Springfield Thunderbirds hosted game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Laval Rocket. Western Mass News stopped by a packed MassMutual center to watch the T-Birds’ historic playoff run continue.

“I’m excited for the energy, I’m excited for the energy. You see all these people coming in?” said Vivek Palreddy of Longmeadow.

Thousands of fans made their way to the MassMutual Center on Saturday night to watch the T-Birds take flight in the Eastern Conference Finals against Laval Rocket.

“It’s been awesome, I think it’s huge for the city, it’s awesome to see Springfield come up like this,” Palreddy explained.

After compiling a 6-0 playoff record with two straight series sweeps, over Wilkes-Barre Scranton and Charlotte.

“We’ve won every one! Every one I’ve been to, we’ve won! I’m up there celebrating them, up there I’m yelling,” said Devin Bren of Palmer.

The T-Birds now sit on the doorstep of the city’s first appearance in the Calder Cup Finals since 1991.

“I’ve been a fan since 1997. I was only five. The last time this team lifted a Calder Cup I wasn’t even born yet so the fact that they’re this close it’s exciting,” said Nate D’Entremont of Longmeadow.

