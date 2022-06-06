Advertisement

Crews responding to a scene in the area of Belvidere Avenue and Northampton Street in Holyoke

By Olivia Hickey, Raegan Loughrey and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a scene in the area of Belvidere Avenue and Northampton Street in Holyoke. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, responders were seen responding to what looks like a collision of two vehicles.

Western Mass News has reached out to Holyoke Police and Massachusetts State Police, but we have yet to receive confirmed information. Multiple calls came into the Western Mass News newsroom reporting a severe accident.

Western Mass News will provide the latest details as they become available.

