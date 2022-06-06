Explore Holyoke Restaurant Week now underway

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Explore Holyoke Restaurant Week has begun and it’s a first in the city. The goal is to help restaurant owners grow their business following the COVID-10 pandemic.

“This is the first Holyoke restaurant week and this came out of our 2019 Holyoke tourism plan, so the goal is bring outside of Holyoke to see the diverse restaurants, but also to bring people that are already in here,” said Ileana Carrion, senior project manager of the Holyoke Planning and Economic Development Office.

Carrion told Western Mass News that anyone from Holyoke and surrounding communities are welcome to take part. They just need this food passport to do so.

“You can get them either at participating restaurants from our office or you can also download them and print them out yourself…If you spend a minimum of $10, you get a stamp, which I already went to one this morning, so you have a stamp and depending on the amount of stamps you get, you get a certain amount discount which is valid three months after the event end,” Carrion explained.

Carrion also told us that throughout the week, there will be cooking demonstrations hosted at Holyoke Community College and she hopes to see this event continue for many years to come.

“We want people to come here after this event know about them and also help the restaurants because we know that after COVID, a lot of restaurants and businesses are suffering,” Carrion noted.

The owner of the popular eatery, Crave, is one of the restaurants partaking in the event.

“I’m super excited. There’s so many new restaurants in the city in the past year or two, so it’s great to have this week to showcase everything we have going on and draw more people out this way,” said Nicole Ortiz, owner of Crave.

She added that she hopes the city’s restaurant week will help grow her business after opening a year ago.

“I’m hoping that it brings more people inside that haven’t tried us yet and, you know, we’re going to have a lot of specials. Every day, we’re going to be doing something different, as well as an eating contest on Friday,” Ortiz added.

Explore Holyoke Restaurant Week will end on Sunday, June 12. You can click here for a full list of restaurants participating.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.