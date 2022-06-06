Getting answers: red flag laws and obtaining a license to carry

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Western Mass News viewer reached out to our newsroom asking us about getting an application for a license to carry in the Bay State when it comes to mental health. They wanted to know why the gun permit application does not ask if you have voluntarily admitted yourself to a mental health facility.

The application asks if you have been committed to any hospital or institution for mental illness, but what if someone had been treated at a mental health facility and answers no? We went to Ludlow’s police chief for answers.

This was the question that came into our newsroom:

“Is it true that when applying for a gun permit or license to carry in MA, that a question regarding being a patient in a mental health facility does not ask if you’ve voluntarily admitted yourself?”

Western Mass News is getting answers and found this question on the application. It asks:

“Have you ever been committed to any hospital or institution for a mental illness, or alcohol or substance abuse?”

However, we wanted to know: what if someone lies? We went to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas for his take.

“If we become aware of that information, I can certainly use it, as the license’s authority, to deny someone based upon suitability,” Chief Valadas said.

He told Western Mass News that someone can answer no to the question, even if they were committed, without him knowing the truth.

“If someone seeks voluntary treatment or, excuse me, voluntary assessment or voluntary evaluation, there is not a guarantee that any of those records are ever reported to some type of a background check.”

Chief Valadas told us what he sees when looking at an application and background check when it comes to mental health.

“I may never know, as a chief, that that ever happened, that that applicant ever saw any type of evaluation or assessment for mental health,” he said.

However, Massachusetts has a red flag law that could help alert him, but only if someone reports their concerns about the person with the gun permit based on mental health or other factors.

“If it goes through a court in Massachusetts, the statute says those records or that notification shall be made to the national background system,” Chief Valadas explained.

Local review when it comes to police reports and citations could also help in these matters.

“Police officers go to many calls,” Chief Valadas said. “A lot of these calls are documented. A lot of those reports are kept in house, and those will certainly be privy to the licenses authority.”

Chief Valadas added that the national background check system is not comprehensive, so he relies on local review in case he has to deny anyone a license to carry.

